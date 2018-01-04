

Several flights in and out of B.C.'s South Coast were grounded Thursday when a heavy fog rolled through the area.

The dense blanket prompted advisories from Environment Canada ahead of the morning commute, but the statements were lifted by Thursday afternoon as the fog burned off.

How foggy is it in downtown Vancouver right now? You can only see the first few lights on the Lions Gate bridge! �� #bcstorm @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/fsK6hRm2mi — Penny Daflos (@PennyDaflos) January 4, 2018

Though the advisories ended, many travellers were inconvenienced by the weather.

Those driving through Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island or the southern Gulf Islands were warned to be extra cautious until it lifted.

"If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility," the weather agency said on its website.

Conditions were particularly bad in Coquitlam, where the fog is thought to be the cause of a crash at the intersection of Austin and Nelson avenues.

And the fog remained at least long enough to force the cancellation many Harbour Air seaplane departures scheduled Thursday. All flights were back in operation by 4 p.m.

The weather was also blamed for the cancellation of all flights into and out of the Comox Airport, leaving some travellers stranded.

Thick fog in Comox. @WestJet cancels flights for second day in a row. Passengers in Calgary trying to rebook pic.twitter.com/Q7VJTxy2fb — St John Alexander (@ctv_stjohn) January 4, 2018

Huge line-up — well over an hour wait — to re-book after @WestJet cancels flights to Vancouver Island for the second day in a row. So far no word from WestJet on extra flight to help stranded passengers. BC Fog pic.twitter.com/30G9l3ypka — St John Alexander (@ctv_stjohn) January 4, 2018

While the statements are no longer in effect, the Sea to Sky region falls under a freezing rain warning.

Environment Canada issued the warning for Whistler and Pemberton, where precipitation was expected to start late in the afternoon and continue to Friday morning.

A few millimetres of ice is expected to accumulate during that time. Surfaces including roadways and parking lots may be slippery, and ice build-up could cause branches to break.

A freezing rain warning was also issued for Highway 16 between Smithers and Terrace.

For the latest advisories and warnings, visit the Environment Canada website.