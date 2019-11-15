VANCOUVER - Jordan and Jennell Stanley and their two kids are living at Ronald McDonald house, a place that just a few months ago, had never crossed their minds.

"We took Finnley to the hospital because he had fevers and night sweats," said Jennell. "We went to emergency three times."

The third time staff at the Salmon Arm hospital did a blood test and the two year old tested positive for leukemia.

"We were put on a jet about 15 minutes later and we were flown to Children’s Hospital," she said.

That was July 1, and ever since the toddler has had intense chemotherapy treatments.

"Finnley is accepting the treatment and the chemo very well," said Jordan.

The family is from Armstong, B.C. and on Saturday, the day after a challenging treatment, mom and dad treated Finnley and his five-year-old sister Mayelle, to lunch in Deep Cove.

"On our way back we were merging off of Dollarton Highway onto Iron Workers," said Jordan. “Our 2013 Santa Fe, it died."

They called a tow truck and as they were safely away, their car burst into flames.

"It was fully involved within about four or five minutes before the fire department could even get there," he said.

Vancouver fire crews quickly knocked it down, but inside the car were toys, car seats and other belongings, some sentimental. Two quilts made for the kids by family and friends for comfort during this difficult time were in the car. Fortunately fire crews managed to pull those out. But most of the rest is gone.

"We salvaged what we could," said Vancouver Fire Rescue Services spokesperson, Jonathan Gormick. "Cleaned it up dried it off and hopefully brightened up the kids' days little bit in what’s definitely a stressful situation."

But they didn’t stop there.

"Station Nine had about four or five gentlemen show up that night after shift," said Jordan. "They brought all those things back for our kids."

And he went on, the crew invited the family over for dinner.

"We really appreciate the opportunity to do something extra," said Gormick. "(It) wasn't much for us but was a huge impact."

The crews also gave the kids some replacement toys.

"I can’t imagine the stress they're going through right now," said Gormick. "To see them pull through with a positive attitude and be in good spirits is inspiring."

That's how the Stanley family seems to cope. Finnley became sick, something like a car fire doesn’t seem to be a big deal to the family.

"We've learned to kind of take things as they come," said Jennell.

They do have one request from the public.

"If I could say anything to anybody watching, give blood," said Jordan. He went on to say Finnley had seven or eight transfusions in the first two weeks after he was diagnosed.

"Give the emergency personnel space when they're doing their job," he added. "Give them credit they really do an amazing job and they put their lives on the line."