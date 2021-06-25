VICTORIA -- The Indian Residential School Survivor hotline is experiencing increased demand for services after a pair of disturbing discoveries of unmarked graves at former residential school sites across Canada.

Executive Director Angela White told CTV News the number of calls increased after the Kamloops discovery of 215 unmarked graves, then climbed down slowly until this week's discovery by the Cowessess First Nation of 751 unmarked graves of both children and adults.

Then the calls started pouring in again.

"You knew it was there," White said, "but the number was very overwhelming."

White, who runs the Indian Residential School Survivor Society (IRSSS) that runs the line, said she also had difficulty finding the time to process.

After the discovery last month, staff set up a 24-7 crisis line. Workers take the calls at home, and she pointed out the needs of each caller are different. Some people want to share their story after feeling validated, she explained, while others were having a hard time confronting the trauma they suffered in childhood.

She said staff are trained to listen to callers and, if needed, refer them to long-term counselling.

The North Vancouver-based service isn't the only hotline of its kind. Although it is a provincial hotline, staff are fielding calls from all over North America as survivors seek culturally-specific supports.

The society that runs the line also provides programs and other supports. It gets some federal funding, and is accepting donations as it looks to adapt to the growing demand.

One cost that is growing is travel.

"There's a huge migration that happens every weekend to the Kamloops Indian Residential School and part of our job is to ensure that we are there and make sure the people who are showing up are safe, grounded, in a culturally spiritual way," said White.

White told CTV News through the First Nations Health Authority survivors do have access to ongoing counselling and to deal with the intergenerational trauma that lingers. IRSSS is now in a transition period, trying to figure out how to adapt to growing needs.

For now, she is encouraging everyone to reach out to Indigenous friends who may have been negatively impacted by the discoveries.

“The worst tragedy that we can have after this is having those who does self harm because everyone single one of their lives is validated and does matter and they shouldn't have to continue to suffer."

For CRISIS SUPPORT 24-7, call the Indian Residential School Survivor line at 1-800-721-0066.