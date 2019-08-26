Six men will serve time in prison for their roles in a kidnapping and manslaughter case from 2016, but the brother of one of the victims says it's not enough time.

Ellwood Thomas Bradbury, Gopal Figueredo, Shamil Amir Ali and Matthew Scott Stewart were previously convicted of kidnapping and manslaughter.

All four were given 18-year sentences for their roles in the deaths, to be served concurrently minus time served.

Two other men, Erlan Lizandro Acosta and Harinam Cox, were also found guilty for their roles in a kidnapping and double-homicide.

Cox was given 12 years for kidnapping and 12 years for each manslaughter, to be served concurrently. The judge said Cox had no prior offences and was the youngest at the time of the crimes, at age 21, so he believes rehabilitation is possible.

Judge Silverman sentenced Acosta to 14 years for kidnapping, and 14 for each count of manslaughter. His case is more complicated because he's an American citizen, and will be deported when he's served his time.

A judge previously found all six guilty of seven counts including manslaughter, kidnapping for ransom, unlawful confinement and extortion.

The defence had asked for a sentence anywhere from eight to 16 years, while the Crown asked for 20 for manslaughter and 18 for kidnapping.

The sentences stem from a kidnapping and double-homicide in September 2016.

Police were called to an East Vancouver home from which someone had been kidnapped on Dieppe Place near Dieppe Drive on Sept. 17.

When they arrived, they found the bodies of Samantha Le and Vanvy Ba-Cao. The victims had been shot, and it appeared they'd just been in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Officers also located a four-year-old in the home, who was terrified but not physically harmed.

The search for the kidnapping victim took police to New Westminster, where a dramatic takedown took place.

Few details were made public about the man who was kidnapped, but reports at the time suggested he lived in the same house as Le and Ba-Cao.

Ba-Cao's brother, who was 24 when the victim was killed, told CTV News he was "disturbed" by the judge's decision to issue concurrent rather than consecutive sentences.

"For what they've done, they should be in there the rest of their lives," Don Ba said. "We are going to have to deal with a lifetime sentence (over the loss of my brother)."

Ba-Cao's mother, in tears, added, "It's not fair for my son. He's innocent and he's gone for life."

She said she feels failed by a system that allowed these suspects, all whom had previous criminal records except Cox, back on the street.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's David Molko in court