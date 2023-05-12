'They kept coming': B.C. woman's dog gives birth to huge litter

A B.C. dog has given birth to a surprising but sweet litter of 16 puppies.

Earlier this year, when Melissa Pearce's pup Millie – a Bernese mountain dog and Old English sheepdog cross – was first expecting her second litter, the Mission-based breeder noticed the dog was getting "quite a bit bigger, faster."

Pearce told CTV News when she took Millie for an X-ray the vet was unable to tell her exactly how many puppies to expect.

"I'm going to have to come back because there's a lot of skulls in there," Pearce recalls being told at the time. When she left the appointment she was prepared for at least 13 puppies, and also warned that the risk of still birth is higher among very large litters.

On the evening of March 27, Millie went into what would ultimately be a 15-hour labour.

"She started having them and out came the first and then they kept coming and coming," Peace says.

By the next morning there were 14 healthy puppies. The fifteenth was, sadly, stillborn and Millie settled in to start feeding her little ones.

"Millie completely was chill-out mode, resting," Pearce recalls, saying once the puppies had all dozed off the mama dog went out to the yard. When Millie came back toward the house, all her puppies were still sleeping in the whelping room but Pearce was perplexed because she could hear the distinct, squeaky sound of newborn dogs.

"I went outside and there were two puppies on the ground. I'm guessing she thought she was done and when she went out to do what she needed to do -- two more came out."

The world record for the largest litter of puppies is 24, set by a Neapolitan Mastiff in the UK. But Millie's litter appears to be among the largest ever born in Canada and the largest for a Bernese mountain dog or Old English sheepdog.

This photo from Melissa Pearce's Instagram shows one of 16 puppies born to a dog named Millie in Mission, B.C. (Credit: Instagram/silverdale_bernese)

Now that the puppies are six weeks old, they're getting bigger and starting to show their personalities.

"They're super fun right now because they're playful and cuddly and I have four kids that play with them, so that helps," Pearce says.

Her family is going to keep one of the puppies, the first-born female who they have named "Tulip."

Another six have found homes, one nearly 500 km away in Invermere.

"Hopefully we'll find forever homes for the other little cuties, "Pearce said, adding that it will be another three weeks or so before the puppies will be ready to leave their mom.

This photo from Melissa Pearce's Instagram shows some of the 16 puppies recently born to a dog named Millie (Credit: Instagram/silverdale_bernese)