A homeless man is still recovering in hospital after being brutally beat up in the west end more than a week ago.

Michael Stewart, better known as Mikey, is well-known by businesses and residents in the Davie Street neighbourhood, where many consider him to be a fixture of the community.

In the early morning hours of Nov. 21, police were called to a fight near Davie and Burrard Streets and found the 36-year-old with “physical wounds.” Authorities said his condition deteriorated when he was taken to the hospital in the ambulance.

His family is furious whoever attacked him would go after someone who is already vulnerable.

“It hurts even more that I am in the one area of Vancouver where I shouldn’t have to feel worried about something like that happening, “ sister Dawn Dorey said, speaking to CTV News at the corner where Mikey was attacked. “To have someone come over and physically attack him, when he wasn’t doing anything at all, to the point like, they almost killed him.”

Dorey said her brother is still in a coma. Police are calling his injuries serious but non-life-threatening.

Her focus is providing him with enough support so he won’t have to worry once he is released from hospital.

Dorey said the city removed his belongings when he was taken to hospital. She wants to help Mikey purchase new gear and clothes, but most of all, food and supplies for his dogs.

“They are his kids, they are his life…they give him so much love and so much happiness.

“I don’t want him to wake up and worry about all these things, and wanting to leave the hospital right out and not stay to get the proper recovery and treatment that he needs to get,” Dorey explained.

Dorey set up an online fundraising campaign, which has nearly reached its $1,500 goal thanks to an anonymous $1,000 donation.

She said she is grateful and touched by the generosity. People in the community have also sent cards, wishing him a speedy recovery.

Police said they have yet to identify a clear motive, adding they are looking for a single suspect.

They’re asking anyone who witnessed the fight or may have surveillance and dash cam footage to come forward.

