VANCOUVER -- A dozen more flights in and out of B.C. were added the province's COVID-19 exposure warning list over the past couple days.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control posted details about the recent flights on Tuesday and Wednesday.

These domestic flights were added to the list:

Dec. 17: Air Canada flight 115 from Toronto to Vancouver

Dec. 17: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8418 from Vancouver to Kelowna

Dec. 18: WestJet flight 3450 from Abbotsford to Calgary

Dec. 20: Air Canada flight 8239 from Terrace to Vancouver

Dec. 21: Swoop flight 411 from Kelowna to Toronto

Dec. 22: Air Canada flight 8414 from Vancouver to Kelowna

Dec. 22: Air Canada flight 8239 from Terrace to Vancouver

Dec. 23: Air Canada flight 3315 from Calgary to Comox

Dec. 25: Air Canada 311 from Montreal to Vancouver

Dec. 27: WestJet flight 3335 from Calgary to Comox

Dec. 27: WestJet flight 713 from Toronto to Vancouver

Dec. 28: WestJet flight 335 from Edmonton to Victoria

No international flights were added to the list in the past two days.

Anyone who was on the affected trips should self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms seek testing and self-isolate if any develop.

Domestic travellers are not required to isolate when they land, but B.C. health officials have been recommending against non-essential travel during the pandemic's second wave. Travellers arriving in B.C. on international flights are required to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival, however.

Health officials in B.C. no longer directly contact people who were seated near someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19. Instead, health authorities post notices online about flights with confirmed cases.