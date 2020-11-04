VANCOUVER -- Several more flights in and out of B.C. have been added to the province's COVID-19 exposure warning list, with passengers being advised they should self-monitor for symptoms of the disease.

Five more flights that took off in late October were added to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control's exposure list on Tuesday.

Those flights are:

Oct. 25: Air Canada flight 107 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows not reported)

Oct. 25: Air Canada flight 118 from Vancouver to Toronto (rows not reported)

Oct. 26: Air Canada flight 222 from Vancouver to Calgary (rows 12 to 16)

Oct. 28: WestJet flight 253 from Calgary to Kelowna (rows 19 to 23)

Oct. 30: Air Canada flight 551 from Los Angeles to Vancouver (rows 20 to 26)

While all passengers on these flights – especially those seated in the specified rows – should monitor themselves for symptoms, only passengers arriving internationally are required to self-isolate.

Anyone who develops symptoms should seek testing.

Health officials in B.C. no longer directly contact people who were seated near someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19 on a flight. Instead, health authorities post notices about affected flights online.