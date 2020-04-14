VANCOUVER -- Missing the gym, or just looking for a way to fill your time?

Online exercise videos are gaining in popularity as normally active people look for ways to work out while keeping their distance, and less physical people look for something to do to keep busy.

Among those attempting to address public demand is the City of Surrey, which announced Tuesday it will offer free fitness classes led by certified instructors.

The city says the videos posted online will "offer a range of exercises," and participants don't need to have any equipment to take part.

Among the options are 30-minute yoga and body sculpt classes. The city also has a 45-minute boot camp, a dance class, and a couple of routines for users aged 55 and up.

So far only six videos have been posted, but the city says more will be added.

It's also looking for ways to keep young residents mentally stimulated with instructional crafting videos, story time, virtual nature walks and singalongs.

The city says it will also be adding a meditation video.

In addition to Surrey's, Vancouver's public library system is also offering librarian-hosted story times on its YouTube page.