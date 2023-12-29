VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • These baby names were the most popular in B.C. in 2023

    baby generic

    Noah has emerged as the most popular name for babies born in British Columbia in 2023, topping the list for the second straight year.

    The province's Vital Statistics Agency says Noah was followed by Oliver, Olivia, Theodore, Liam, Jack, Emma, Sophia, Ethan and Leo.

    The agency says almost 38,000 babies were born and registered in B.C. from Jan. 1 to Dec. 18 this year.

    Most of the top-10 names this year were also among the most popular in 2022, with only Lucas dropping off the list and replaced by Ethan.

