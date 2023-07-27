These are some of the weirdest things people have left behind in Evos

Two cases of champagne, a full drum set, a suitcase full of firewood and a collection of rubber duckies are just some of the things people in Vancouver have left behind after using a car share service.

With more people using Evo Car Share during the summer months, the company is spreading the word about how users can get back their belongings if they leave them behind, while offering some insight into some of the stranger items retrieved.

Unsurprisingly, keys and phones top the list of the most common forgotten possessions but the company has also found equipment like skis, snowboards, and camping equipment left on vehicles' roof racks.

Senior manager Dave Wharf says it's interesting to observe what is claimed right away and what never gets followed up on at all.

"We get that someone may not care about losing a pair of old mittens or used boots, but valid passports and expensive bikes sometimes go unclaimed – it’s a study of human behaviour,” he writes in a news release.

Among the unclaimed items sitting in a Burnaby warehouse is a fortune-telling genie head that was left in a car on Halloween prior to the pandemic. In another seasonal slip, a Christmas tree was once forgotten on a roof rack.

Other random items include a cement mixer, TVs and microwaves, a set of DJ equipment and a collection of VHS tapes.

Evo says those who think they may have left something behind in a car should contact the company by email, through the chat feature on its website or by phone. Staff will go through a process of verification in order to make sure the rightful owner has come forward and a return will be arranged.

When something is found and no one has reached out to claim it, Evo staff do try to figure out who it belongs to. But if that isn’t successful, anything useful or valuable that was found gets donated. One example provided is that the unclaimed DJ equipment was donated to a local school.