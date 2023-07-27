These are some of the weirdest things people have left behind in Evos
Two cases of champagne, a full drum set, a suitcase full of firewood and a collection of rubber duckies are just some of the things people in Vancouver have left behind after using a car share service.
With more people using Evo Car Share during the summer months, the company is spreading the word about how users can get back their belongings if they leave them behind, while offering some insight into some of the stranger items retrieved.
Unsurprisingly, keys and phones top the list of the most common forgotten possessions but the company has also found equipment like skis, snowboards, and camping equipment left on vehicles' roof racks.
Senior manager Dave Wharf says it's interesting to observe what is claimed right away and what never gets followed up on at all.
"We get that someone may not care about losing a pair of old mittens or used boots, but valid passports and expensive bikes sometimes go unclaimed – it’s a study of human behaviour,” he writes in a news release.
Among the unclaimed items sitting in a Burnaby warehouse is a fortune-telling genie head that was left in a car on Halloween prior to the pandemic. In another seasonal slip, a Christmas tree was once forgotten on a roof rack.
Other random items include a cement mixer, TVs and microwaves, a set of DJ equipment and a collection of VHS tapes.
Evo says those who think they may have left something behind in a car should contact the company by email, through the chat feature on its website or by phone. Staff will go through a process of verification in order to make sure the rightful owner has come forward and a return will be arranged.
When something is found and no one has reached out to claim it, Evo staff do try to figure out who it belongs to. But if that isn’t successful, anything useful or valuable that was found gets donated. One example provided is that the unclaimed DJ equipment was donated to a local school.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
It's possible July could be the hottest month in 120,000 years: climate scientist
July is likely to be the hottest month ever, according to just-released data from climate scientists.
Arizona teen Alicia Navarro missing for nearly 4 years shows up safe at Montana police station
An Arizona teenager who disappeared nearly four years ago is now confirmed to be safe after walking into a police station in Montana, authorities said. Alicia Navarro, 18, showed up alone in a small town about 64 kilometres from the Canadian border, 1,609 kilometres from her home state.
DEVELOPING | Woman, 12-year-old daughter found dead in double homicide: Montreal police
A 56-year-old woman and her 12-year-old daughter have been killed in what Montreal police are calling a double homicide.
BREAKING | Jacob Hoggard's northern Ont. sexual assault trial to be held fall 2024
Trial dates have been set for disgraced Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard -- who is facing another sexual assault charge in northern Ontario -- but they are more than a year away.
Pilot killed, passenger injured in plane crash east of Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada are investigating a fatal small plane crash in Alexandria, Ont., east of Ottawa.
Ireland mourns death of 'trailblazing' singer Sinead O'Connor
Ireland on Thursday mourned the death of Sinead O'Connor, the singer who was remembered for a stirring voice that stopped people in their tracks on stage and told uncomfortable truths off it.
Hikers credit helicopter tour company with saving them from raging B.C. wildfire
There was no sign of trouble when Sage Randle and her two friends started hiking Mt. Bruce in southeastern B.C. on Monday – but shortly after they reached the summit, they saw a fast-spreading wildfire moving up the mountain.
Elon Musk wants to turn tweets into 'X's'. But changing language is not quite so simple
Elon Musk may want to send 'tweet' back to the birds, but the ubiquitous term for posting on the site he now calls X is here to stay -- at least for now.
Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
Vancouver Island
-
Saanich archaeological dig reveals centuries of Indigenous history
History is being revealed at Agate Park in Cordova Bay. Generations of First Nations' oral history has been confirmed at a thriving community that once was.
-
NEW
NEW | French Beach Park evacuated and closed due to bear activity
A popular park and campground on southern Vancouver Island has been evacuated and closed after a food-conditioned bear was spotted in the area.
-
B.C. woman sentenced to 18 months probation for coughing at grocery employee during pandemic
A British Columbia judge has sentenced a Vancouver Island woman to 18 months of probation for deliberately coughing in the face of a grocery store employee and shoving her shopping cart into another worker during the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Calgary
-
Polar bears from Winnipeg moving to Calgary Zoo this fall
The Calgary Zoo will welcome two polar bears this fall.
-
Fuel truck rolls, spills diesel into storm drain in northeast Calgary
An investigation is underway after a twin-axel fuel truck rolled onto its side in the northeast, spilling most of its fuel into a storm drain.
-
'We are deeply sorry': Calgary Stampede admits liability in decades-long sex assaults involving Young Canadians performers
The Calgary Stampede has accepted liability and negligence that the organization was aware an adult staffer with The Young Canadians had been abusing teenage boys for years before a police investigation was launched.
Edmonton
-
Jonas Brothers coming to Edmonton in November
Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas will play Rogers Place on Tuesday, Nov. 14.
-
Festival fisticuffs: 8 fights reported at K-Days; man arrested for bear spray incident
It's been a violent start to K-Days, with at least eight fights and one bear spray attack reported in the first four days of Edmonton's annual exhibition.
-
It's possible July could be the hottest month in 120,000 years: climate scientist
July is likely to be the hottest month ever, according to just-released data from climate scientists.
Toronto
-
Tim Hortons apologizes after video of mouse on food counter in Ontario goes viral
Tim Hortons has issued an apology to guests in the aftermath of a viral video of a mouse scurrying across an Ontario restaurant’s food preparation counter.
-
Toronto car theft victim says he had to travel to Montreal to get Range Rover back
Stephen Taub says he knew exactly where a Range Rover stolen from his Toronto driveway was located, thanks to a tracking device. But he had to travel all the way to Montreal himself to recover it.
-
Officers gather for procession to honour Toronto police dog killed in line of duty
Dozens of officers gathered downtown on Thursday morning for a procession to honour a Toronto police dog who was shot and killed in the line of duty earlier this week.
Montreal
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Woman, 12-year-old daughter found dead in double homicide: Montreal police
A 56-year-old woman and her 12-year-old daughter have been killed in what Montreal police are calling a double homicide.
-
Supreme Court declines to hear Tony Accurso's appeal in Quebec corruption case
The Supreme Court of Canada has declined to hear Quebec contractor Tony Accurso’s ultimate appeal to avoid jail.
-
People convicted of money laundering, forgery to be banned from Quebec casinos
The Quebec government intends to ban people convicted of certain crimes from province-owned casinos.
Winnipeg
-
Grapefruit-sized hail reported following Manitoba storms
Grapefruit-sized hail was observed in Manitoba communities following a significant thunderstorm Wednesday night, as Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) investigates a possible tornado touchdown.
-
Winnipeg police headquarters vandalized following arrest of protester
The Winnipeg Police Service’s headquarters in downtown Winnipeg was vandalized late Tuesday evening.
-
Abuse found in Manitoba care homes; province to disband vulnerable persons office
Some residents in Manitoba personal care homes have been assaulted, threatened and injured by staff, yet a government oversight body deemed them not to be founded cases of abuse, the province's auditor general said Wednesday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon city councillors plan to delay spending, hike parking fees amid budget shortfall
During a special committee meeting on Tuesday, Saskatoon city councillors voted in favour of raising hourly parking fees and delaying spending in an effort to bridge an anticipated $51 million budget.
-
Text message during meeting prompts city council clash in Saskatoon
In the midst of a lengthy meeting where Saskatoon city councillors worked to find ways to bridge an anticipated $51 million funding gap for next year, a tense exchange occurred between Ward 1 Coun. Hill and Mayor Charlie Clark.
-
Electric vehicle sales on the rise in Saskatchewan
Supply for electric vehicles is starting to outpace demand across Saskatchewan.
Regina
-
Regina man charged following 7-hour standoff in Yorkton
There were tense moments for many within Yorkton Tuesday as an elongated standoff took place in the city’s northwest.
-
Regina city council calls special meeting to weigh in on homeless encampment
A special city council meeting will take place Thursday prompted by the homeless encampment set up around Regina's city hall, the city said on Wednesday.
-
RM of Edenwold to hold public forum over compost facility
The concerns of residents in Pilot Butte seem to have been heard by the RM of Edenwold, as the municipal authority has decided to hold a public forum over the construction of a compost facility that has turned into a contentious issue.
Atlantic
-
Three dead, two injured after multi-vehicle crash outside Jemseg, N.B.
New Brunswick RCMP say three people are dead and two others are injured following a multi-vehicle collision outside of Jemseg Tuesday afternoon.
-
Search continues for N.S. youth who went missing during torrential flash flooding
A multi-agency search continued Wednesday for a missing youth who was in a car that was submerged by floodwaters early Saturday morning in West Hants, N.S.
-
'It doesn't make any sense': N.S. fire evacuees question high power bills
Some of the Nova Scotia wildfire evacuees are questioning why their recent power bills are higher than this time last year, when there was no power to their neighbourhoods for days or even weeks.
London
-
OPP say 'edged weapon' used in road rage incident
Around 12:45 p.m., OPP responded to a call on Line 36 in Perth East where they said an “edged weapon” was displayed to another motorist.
-
LHSC implements state-of-the-art eHub information system
The goal of the program is to, break down barriers between hospitals and community care providers with a first of its kind and state of the art health information exchange system.
-
2020 homicide investigation seeks crucial tips
Billboards are being installed in Lambton County in hopes it will help in an ongoing homicide investigation.
Northern Ontario
-
Arizona teen Alicia Navarro missing for nearly 4 years shows up safe at Montana police station
An Arizona teenager who disappeared nearly four years ago is now confirmed to be safe after walking into a police station in Montana, authorities said. Alicia Navarro, 18, showed up alone in a small town about 64 kilometres from the Canadian border, 1,609 kilometres from her home state.
-
Gynecologist accused of sexually abusing over 200 patients is sentenced to 20 years in prison
A gynecologist who sexually abused vulnerable and trusting patients for over two decades at prestigious New York hospitals cried before he was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison by a federal judge who called his crimes unprecedented.
-
'We are deeply sorry': Calgary Stampede admits liability in decades-long sex assaults involving Young Canadians performers
The Calgary Stampede has accepted liability and negligence that the organization was aware an adult staffer with The Young Canadians had been abusing teenage boys for years before a police investigation was launched.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener weapons investigation leads to increased police presence
Kitchener residents can expect an increased police presence in the area of Ardelt Avenue due to a weapons investigation.
-
Most kids with autism in Ontario won't get core therapy funding soon, documents reveal
Most of the children in Ontario waiting for publicly funded core autism therapy will not receive it any time soon, the government says in an internal assessment obtained by The Canadian Press.
-
Waterloo Marble Slab profits melting away as franchisee launches legal battle
The sweltering conditions across Waterloo region make reaching for a way to cool down an enticing thought.