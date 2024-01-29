These 9 B.C. communities broke warm-weather records Sunday

Nine communities in B.C. saw their warmest Jan. 28 on record Sunday – with the mercury rising to nearly 15 C in one instance.

According to preliminary data from Environment and Climate Change Canada, the temperature was 14.8 C in Sechelt, shattering the previous record of 12 C set in 1988.

In West Vancouver it was 13.9 C, breaking the record of 12.7 set in 1995. Whistler saw the temperature rise to 7.1 C, breaking the record of 6.7 C which was set 62 years ago.

The high temperatures on B.C.'s South Coast contributed to flooding concerns, as melting snow was forecast to combine with heavy rain.

On Vancouver Island, it was 11.8 C in Port Hardy – breaking the record set in 1962 by one-tenth of a degree. The oldest record to fall was in Prince Rupert where it was 12.5 C – warmer than than the 12.2 C observed in 1940.

The other records broken were: