VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • These 9 B.C. communities broke warm-weather records Sunday

    Share

    Nine communities in B.C. saw their warmest Jan. 28 on record Sunday – with the mercury rising to nearly 15 C in one instance.

    According to preliminary data from Environment and Climate Change Canada, the temperature was 14.8 C in Sechelt, shattering the previous record of 12 C set in 1988.

    In West Vancouver it was 13.9 C, breaking the record of 12.7 set in 1995. Whistler saw the temperature rise to 7.1 C, breaking the record of 6.7 C which was set 62 years ago.

    The high temperatures on B.C.'s South Coast contributed to flooding concerns, as melting snow was forecast to combine with heavy rain.

    On Vancouver Island, it was 11.8 C in Port Hardy – breaking the record set in 1962 by one-tenth of a degree. The oldest record to fall was in Prince Rupert where it was 12.5 C – warmer than than the 12.2 C observed in 1940.

    The other records broken were:

    • Dawson Creek area: New record of 10.4 C, old record of 9.9. C set in 2017
    • Dease lake area: New record of 6.1 C, old record of 5.4 C set in 2017
    • Mackenzie area: New record of 6.7 C, old record of 5.5 C set in 2016
    • Sparwood area: New record of 8 C, old record of 7.5. C set in 1988

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Two Canadians charged in U.S. plot to kill Iranian defector

    The U.S. Department of Justice has charged two Canadians and an Iranian in a murder-for-hire plot targeting two people in Maryland. The allegations, which have not been proven in court, say the plot was developed on an encrypted messaging service called SkyECC.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News