These 8 small B.C. airports will soon be open to international travellers for the first time in 2 years

On Monday, the Canada Border Services Agency will resume operation at 39 small airports across the country - including eight in B.C. - for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The B.C. airports where international travellers will soon be able to legally arrive are:

Boundary Bay Airport in Delta: CBSA service from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

Brechin Point Seaplane terminal in Nanaimo: CBSA service from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily

Campbell River Airport in Campbell River: CBSA service from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily

Castlegar Airport in Castlegar: CBSA service by telephone

Eckharts Airport on the Idaho border near Creston: CBSA service from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily

Patricia Bay Floats in North Saanich: CBSA service from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily

Port Hardy Airport in Port Hardy: CBSA service from 8 a.m. to midnight daily

Vancouver Harbour Flight Centre: CBSA service available 24 hours a day, seven days a week

Most of the airports listed serve primarily small private planes and charter flights, with no scheduled international commercial flights.

Commercial arrivals from foreign countries were limited to just a few major airports at the start of the pandemic. In November, several smaller airports - including Victoria and Kelowna - began receiving scheduled international flights again.

The CBSA recommends international travellers bound for a small airport check its website for the latest information on COVID-19-related closures.

It also recommends that travellers ensure they have completed their mandatory ArriveCAN submission within 72 hours of arrival.

A full list of 47 small airports where the CBSA is resuming service on May 2 or 15 can be found on the agency's website.