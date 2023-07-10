These 6 B.C. communities saw their hottest July 9 on record Sunday

Half a dozen more high temperature records were set across the B.C. Interior on Sunday, continuing the trend of above-average temperatures seen in the province so far this month.

According to data released by Environment and Climate Change Canada Monday morning, communities from Fort Nelson in the northeast to Nelson in the southeast saw their hottest July 9 on record this year.

Most of the records broken were set fairly recently, with Fort Nelson's being the only one set last century.

The mercury rose to 33 C there on Sunday, surpassing the previous record of 30.6 C set 67 years ago in 1956.

The next-oldest record broken Sunday was set in 2001, when the temperature in Nakusp reached 36.9 C. This year, it hit 37.2 C.

Other record high temperatures seen Sunday were as follows:

Dawson Creek area: New record of 33.4 C, old record of 31.6 C set in 2021

Fort St. John area: New record of 31.6 C, old record of 29.9 C set in 2012

Mackenzie area: New record of 32.7 C, old record of 30.8 C set in 2021

Nelson area: New record of 35.9 C, old record of 35.3 C set in 2018

Records are based on "a selection of historical stations in each geographic area that were active during the period of record," according to Environment Canada.

Last week, provincial wildfire officials said hot, dry weather was forecast to continue through July and August, which are traditionally B.C.'s busiest months for wildfires.

On Sunday, the BC Wildfire Service said more than 100 new blazes had begun in the preceding 24 hours.