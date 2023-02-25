These 14 B.C. communities saw record low temperatures Friday

More than a dozen communities across B.C. saw their coldest Feb. 24 on record Friday, as an Arctic airmass lingered over the region ahead of Saturday's snowstorm.

For residents of Bella Bella, Sechelt and Squamish, it was the second day in a row of record-breaking cold.

Those communities set new records of -10.3 C, -5.2 C and -6.5 C, respectively, on Thursday. On Friday, temperatures dropped to -13.2 in Bella Bella (breaking the old record of -9.2 set in 2011), -5.1 in Sechelt (old record of -4 set in 2003) and -8.7 in Squamish (old record of -7.7 set in 2018).

Eleven other places in B.C. experienced record lows on Friday, according to preliminary data from Environment and Climate Change Canada. They are:

Clinton area: Preliminary new record of -28.9, old record of -28 set in 1994

Esquimalt area: Preliminary new record of -4.9, old record of -4.4 set in 1917

Gonzales Point area: Preliminary new record of -4.9, old record of -4.4 set in 1917

Hope area: Preliminary new record of -10.1, old record of -8.3 set in 2011

Malahat area: Preliminary new record of -8.5, old record of -7.4 set in 2011

Nakusp area: Preliminary new record of -15.6, old record of -15.1 set in 1993

Osoyoos area: Preliminary new record of -10.2, old record of -9.9 set in 1993

Puntzi Mountain area: Preliminary new record of -36.7, old record of -35.4 set in 2011

Trail area: Preliminary new record of -17.3, old record of -15.1 set in 2011

Victoria area: Preliminary new record of -4.9, old record of -4.4 set in 1917

West Vancouver area: Preliminary new record of -6.5, old record of -5.0 set in 2011

Environment Canada notes that temperature records it reports are "derived from a selection of historical stations in each geographic area that were active during the period of record."

Most of the province was under snowfall or winter storm warnings on Saturday, with accumulations as high as 30 centimetres in the forecast for parts of the Lower Mainland.