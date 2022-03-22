'There were too many zeros': B.C. man who won $1M lotto thought his prize was $1,000
A Vancouver man is $1 million richer thanks to a recent lotto win that turned out to be much larger than he originally thought.
Gregory Eden was so surprised by his win that he checked his ticket several times.
"I saw there were too many zeros so I kept checking it," he said in a statement released by the B.C. Lotto Corporation. "My first thought was, 'I can’t believe it!'"
Initially, Eden thought he'd won just $1,000.
Eden bought the Lotto 6/49 ticket for the Feb. 19 draw at the 7-Eleven on Burrard Street. The Vancouver resident said his family was thrilled by the news, and he hopes to spend some of the winnings on them.
“It feels really good to be able to help the family," he said, adding that he’s also planning a tropical vacation. "I’ve always wanted to take a really nice holiday which I will soon be able to make a reality."
Eden's not the only Lower Mainland resident to become a millionaire in recent weeks. Twice this month, jackpot-winning Lotto 6/49 tickets were sold in the region. On March 9, a winning ticket was sold in Chilliwack. Uncle-nephew duo John and Travis Bonner came forward last week to claim that draw's roughly $8-million prize.
A week later, the winning ticket with a $6-million prize was sold in Vancouver. The winner of that draw hasn't come forward yet.
Nobody won the top prize of more than $15 million in the Feb. 19 draw, but someone from Burnaby won $500,000.
The odds of matching all six numbers and collecting a Lotto 6/49 jackpot are one in 13,983,816, and the odds of matching four out of four on the Extra are one in 3,764,376. The odds of winning the guaranteed $1 million prize, which Eden won, vary depending on the number of $3 Lotto 6/49 that are purchased for the specific draw.
