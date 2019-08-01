Parts of Metro Vancouver could see thunder and lightning by the end of the week, the latest forecast suggests.

Environment Canada says there's a risk of thunderstorms in the morning and afternoon Friday as an "unseasonably strong Pacific frontal system" passes over B.C.'s South Coast.

Rain began in parts of the region Wednesday night, though it was cloudy but dry in Vancouver Thursday morning.

However, the weather agency expects showers to start overnight, continuing through the day Friday.

Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound and Whistler are currently under a special weather statement, while eastern Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast – where the rain hit first – are under a rainfall warning.

Whether the thunder rolls in remains to be seen, but residents of Metro Vancouver should at least expect a damp day leading into the long weekend.

Rain is expected to start around midnight, with showers ending late Friday morning. The forecast for the rest of the day? A 60 per cent chance of showers.

Total rainfall is estimated at between five and 10 millimetres, and though the forecast high is just 20 C, it will feel closer to 25 with the humidity.

The clouds are expected to stick around overnight, with a 40 per cent chance of showers.

But they should part over the weekend. Environment Canada expects a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 23 C on Saturday, and clear skies by Sunday when the temperature could approach 30 C inland.

The holiday Monday will also be hot and sunny, the forecast says.

The hot, dry weather will continue at least until Wednesday, Environment Canada's forecast suggests.

The average high for this time of year is around 22 C, with a record set in 1950 when the mercury climbed to 28.3 on Aug. 1.

