VANCOUVER -- Therapy dogs have joined the ranks in the fight against COVID-19 in B.C.

The pups, trained at being present with people who are navigating difficult situations, have served at several vaccine clinics in B.C.’s Interior Health region.

“Therapy dogs have been on hand at many clinics recently. They help alleviate stress and provide emotional support for people who are nervous about getting their shot,” reads a statement from the health authority.

The hope is that those who are anxious about vaccines and needles may benefit from their calming presence.

Research shows that cuddling or petting a therapy dog increases wellbeing.

“Our therapy dogs visit a variety of health-care facilities in the province and have proven to be a calming and positive presence for those experiencing stress or anxiety,” said Ty Spear of the St. John Ambulance BC/Yukon in a statement.

“When our therapy dogs are on-site, a moment of joy with them goes a long way to soothe the nerves. Our whole team is excited to provide support to B.C.’s vaccine efforts.”

B.C. is currently weathering a fourth wave of infections, and Interior Health has been hardest by cases. On Aug. 27 at the province’s most recent update on case counts, more than a third of the 867 new cases that day were located in the Interior Health region.

Whether or not there’s a therapy dog present, the health authority is advising anyone who’s feeling anxious about the vaccine process to tell staff on site when they arrive. They can help people decide whether to receive the vaccine while seated or lying down.

“If you have a history of fainting or are worried about fainting, you can receive your vaccine laying down,” reads the statement.

“If you are more comfortable sitting up, your immunizer can help you focus on breathing and distracting exercises, or you can have a conversation.”

Patients are also invited to bring their own soothing devices like music, a video or reading materials.

As of Aug. 27, 83.9 per cent of eligible people in B.C. aged 12 and older had received one vaccine dose and 75.8 per cent were fully vaccinated.