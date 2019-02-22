

Pete Cline, CTV Vancouver





Property crime, fuelled by a double-digit increase in theft from motor vehicles, is up and violent crime is down slightly in 2018, according to new crime statistics released by Vancouver Police.

Theft from motor vehicles is up 16.2 per cent over 2017 and makes up 35 per cent of all property crime in Vancouver, the numbers show.

"Theft from motor vehicles is a big issue in Vancouver, especially downtown," Sgt. Jason Robillard said in a statement.

VPD responded to 14,598 calls for thefts from vehicles in 2018. That’s the highest number since 2005, when 15,832 thefts from vehicles were reported, according to VPD crime data.

"This is completely preventable crime. We are asking residents of Vancouver and visitors to the city to not leave anything visible in their vehicles – if you do, it will get stolen," Robillard said

Overall, the property crime rate increased by 1.5 per cent over 2017, but there was a decrease of nearly 11 per cent in residential break-and-enters. There was also a nine per cent decrease in break-and-enter incidents involving businesses.

The word is getting around that houses and businesses are getting more difficult to steal from, but vehicles remain an easy target, according to Simon Fraser University criminology professor Rob Gordon.

"There’s not much point in spending a long time breaking into a place if you’re not going to get anything from it when you’re better off raiding the cars for the parts in streets," Gordon said.

Violent crime is also down in 2018. Vancouver had 15 homicides in 2018 versus 19 homicides in 2017.

There were 29 bank robberies in 2018, down from 52 in the previous year. There were 19 shots-fired incidents compared with 31 in 2017.

The report also shows VPD responded to 265,653 calls in 2018, down slightly from 2017. Average response time has gone up from nine minutes, 46 seconds in 2017 to 10 minutes, eight seconds in 2018.