'The victim of foul play:' Body found near Kamloops identified by RCMP

Mounties in Kamloops have identified a man who was found dead just outside the city.

The body of Jason Aran Martin of Kamloops was discovered in the 600 block of Paul Lake Road on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Kamloops RCMP treated the death as suspicious, and the Southeast District Major Crime Unit took over the investigation.

Since then, the investigation has revealed that Martin was “the victim of foul play,” Mounties said.

Staff Sgt. Jason Smart of the Southeast District Major Crime Unit said the man’s death is believed to be an isolated event and that “no public threat exists.”

Investigators are asking anyone with video from the area of Paul Lake Road, the Halston Connector or the North Shore of Kamloops between 10 p.m. on July 31 and 2 a.m. on Aug. 1 to contact them at 1-877-987-8477.

Anyone who communicated with Martin on July 31 is also asked to contact the Southeast District Major Crime Unit.