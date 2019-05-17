

Sandra Hermiston and Ross McLaughlin, CTV News Vancouver





It’s no secret that sunscreen helps prevent skin cancer and other skin damage. But with so many products on the market, how do you know which one is right for you and your family?

Consumer Reports rated a whopping 82 lotions, sprays, sticks, and lip balms, and cut through all the jargon on the labels to help find the best sunscreens.

In Consumer Reports’ testing, sunscreen is applied to subjects’ backs and then they soak in a tub for 40 or 80 minutes, depending on the product’s water-resistance claim.

The area is then exposed to simulated sunlight. The next day, trained experts examine the area for redness.

Results showed Banana Boat SunComfort Clear Ultramist SPF 50+ at the top of the ratings.

Recently, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration asked sunscreen manufacturers to provide additional safety information on 12 common sunscreen chemical active ingredients, including oxybenzone, which is potentially the most concerning.

“The concern with oxybenzone is that there’s evidence it’s absorbed through the skin. Animal studies suggest that it may interfere with the function of hormones, including estrogen. But there hasn’t been enough research yet to determine if it’s harmful to people,” said Trisha Calvo, Consumer Reports health editor.

Still, the American Academy of Pediatrics says that parents may want to consider using an oxybenzone-free sunscreen on their children.

If you’re looking for a sunscreen containing no chemicals, you may be thinking of trying a mineral or natural sunscreen. But shop carefully.

“In sunscreen tests in recent years, Consumer Reports hasn’t found a mineral sunscreen that provides top-notch protection and meets its labeled SPF,” warned Sue Booth, Consumer Reports testing engineer.

Badger Active Natural Mineral Cream SPF 30-Unscented wasn’t at the top of CR’s ratings, but it was one of the highest-scoring mineral sunscreens and will provide some protection.

Consumer Reports also has its trained sensory panellists evaluate sunscreens for scent and feel. This sensory testing isn’t factored into the overall score, but their descriptions of the scent and feel of every sunscreen can be found next to CR’s ratings to help you pick the best product for you.