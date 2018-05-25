

Sandra Hermiston and Ross McLaughlin, CTV Vancouver





If you feel like the outside of your home is looking a bit blah, a fresh coat of paint in the right places can sometimes turn a drab house into a fab house.

Choosing the right paint makes a big difference, too. To find the best, Consumer Reports testers leave samples on the roof - exposed to sun, wind, rain and snow for three years.

“By using lower quality wood and putting the panels on an angle we triple the effect of weather. So one year is comparable to three years, two years is comparable to six years and three years is comparable to nine years on your home,” explained Rico De Paz, Consumer Reports paint expert.

For a fast fix, focus on the front door. Since it’s typically the focal point of your house you should use a semi-gloss finish. That will make it stand out from the rest of the siding and make it easy to clean.

Tests found $48 Clark and Kensington Paint and Primer in One will look great even after nine years.

If you’re feeling ambitious, painting the trim around windows, shutters, steps and fences can make a big impact, too.

If your whole house needs a facelift Consumer Reports says consider Behr Premium Ultra Exterior paint. At $49 a can it outperforms paints that costs twice as much.

If you want to take the painting party inside Behr Premium Plus Enamel from Home Depot received top marks. It’s excellent at hiding darker colours in just one coat and - at $50 a can it’s a Consumer Reports Best Buy.