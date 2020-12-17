VANCOUVER -- Christmas Eve is just one week away.

That means time is running out to get holiday shopping done.

The Style Guys joined CTV Morning Live with their top picks.

More time spent at home has meant more time to tackle DIY projects.

The Style Guys recommended a gift from Home Depot to help move those projects along.

People are looking for easy to wear and ultra comfortable clothing.

Velji and Krell shared some quality styles from Kit + Ace.

The time at home can also mean more messes.

For the tech enthused a Shark robot vacuum can be put on the task.

For those with pets at home The Style Guys recommended the Wyze V2 Pet Camera.

Thie pet camera is available at PetSmart and allows owners to communicate while out of the house.

For the whisky lover and happy hour enthusiast Krell and Velji featured bottles of Singleton and Lagavulin.

Lastly, they mentioned a one stop shop for stocking stuffers.

WINNERS has a vast selection of fun and exciting items to ensure you get everything crossed off your list.