The Search for Canada’s Most Invested Ski Community is on

VANCOUVER -

The search for Canada’s most invested ski community is underway.

Mackenzie Top Peak is a national competition that encourages Canadian ski communities to show how invested they are.

Teams can register online to compete in weekly challenges.

The challenges involve creating social media videos and securing votes.

Each challenge will earn the team points.

The top 10 teams will be announced on March 21.

From there, they will have one more week to rally before the competition is narrowed down to the top five.

The judges will then make their decision for who will be crowned Mackenzie's Top Peak.

The winning team will be given $50,000 to invest back into their local ski community.

Last year, Club Mont St-Marie located outside of Ottawa, Ontario won the grand prize.

They put the prize money toward building the region’s only FIS giant slalom run, and to enhance the safety and usability of the hill.

Registration is on until Feb. 21.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live to learn more.