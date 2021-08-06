VANCOUVER -- The province is inviting the public to have a say as it develops a permanent policy for paid sick leave in British Columbia.

The government acknowledges many in lower-paying jobs without benefits can't afford to lose wages by missing work because they're sick, something that was underscored as outbreaks spread through workplaces during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following calls from workers and advocates, B.C. has pledged to create a paid sick leave entitlement.

A public survey opened online to gather information from employers and workers on the types of benefits currently provided.

Once the survey closes in mid-September, the government will prepare various paid sick leave models and will ask for public feedback on those.

Later in September, the government will post options for various models including the numbers of paid days for another round of public feedback.

"No one should have to choose between going to work sick or losing wages," Labour Minister Harry Bains said.

The plan is to launch the new minimum standards on Jan. 1, 2022.