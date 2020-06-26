VERNON, B.C. -- Sparkling Hill Resort welcomes you back to enjoy this stunning oasis that is the epitome of wellness and zen.

Sparkling Hill Resort is situated on top of a granite bluff and overlooks Okanagan Lake.

The resort is adorned in crystals and is a reknowned wellness spa.

The Monashee mountains and Okanagan Lake provide the perfect backdrop for those enjoying the 40,000-square-foot KurSpa.

Due to COVID-19, their signature steams and saunas remain closed for safety.

However, guests can relax with three pools on site.

These include a heated infinity pool and an indoor pool that delights with underwater music.

For those really looking to destress, a vast array of massages and signature spa treatments are available.

Added safety measures are being taken during spa treatments to ensure guests can simply relax and unwind.

After melting all the stress away at the spa, guests can chat about their luxurious experience over the delicious flavours that can be enjoyed at PeakFine Restaurant.

Whole body wellness awaits at Sparkling Hill Resort and the friendly staff looks forward to greeting you as you travel through their crystal adorned doors.

Sparkling Hill Resort:

Okanagan Bucket List: