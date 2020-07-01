KELOWNA, B.C. -- The Okanagan Bucketlist highlights Big White Ski Resort, Mission Hill Family Estate, Sparkling Hill Resort, Eldorado Resort and Predator Ridge Resort.

On CTV Morning Live Krissy Vann made her final stop at Big White.

Big White Ski Resort is known for its champagne powder during the winter months.

However, the summer fun is just beginning and there is plenty on offer as guests explore their B.C. backyard in Phase 3.

Big White has been deemed Canada's favourite family resort and on site you'll find fun for your entire crew.

Summer activities officially kick off on July 10.

The mountain has an extensive trail network that can be utilized for hiking and biking.

Their biking program has options for all skill levels.

If you don't have your own gear or need lessons you'll find that available from the friendly staff on site.

With all the outdoor fun, guests are bound to work up an appetite.

Whether you're travelling out for a day of fun or just returning from time on the mountain you'll find plenty of options at Globe Cafe & Tapas Bar to satiate.

Safety measures have been put in place for guests with ample sanitization stations and physical distancing protocols followed.

The Okanagan is ready to welcome you back and invites you to come make some new memories in this summer playground.

Big White Ski Resort

The Okanagan Bucketlist