When will Meghan and Harry’s first child be born? How much will the newest Royal weigh? Will Meghan deliver quadruplets?

With the Royal Baby expected soon, B.C. Lottery Corporation is offering bettors a chance to get into the action online.

"'Is it going to be twins? Is it going to be triplets?' are one of the most popular bets,” says BCLC's Matt Lee.

He said there's always a lot of interest in novelty betting on big events, and the Royal Family is no different.

"Name of the Royal Baby right now - the odds are in favour of Prince Harry paying tribute to his late mother Princess Diana, being three-to-one odds."

Other popular names include Edward, Arthur and James.

Check out other topics you can bet on, including when the baby will be born

Bettors can put money on just about anything but there are some weird ones. Lee says, "You could bet on something such as the Godparents of the first child.

"There is a Canadian connection in there as well with Ben Mulroney and Jessica Mulroney who I believe is best friends with Meghan Markle."

At PlayNow.com, one the longest shots gamblers can bet on is whether Meghan will deliver quadruplets at 500 to one.

The Royals have been subject to proposition bets in the past, from the birth of Prince William's children to the wedding date of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

"They just command attention of course throughout the public. There's a lot of attention when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married and there's equally as much attention now that they're giving birth to their first child,” says Lee.

B.C. Lottery Corporation's novelty bets range from Hollywood awards shows to elections and Brexit.

For now, local Royal Baby bettors will have to keep waiting to see if they'll cash in.