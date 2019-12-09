The holiday season is in full swing and with Christmas around the corner many still have people they are trying to cross off their holiday shopping list. On CTV Morning Live fashion and style expert Erica Wark joined the show to help take the stress out of gift giving.

Wark showcased a variety of items from Nordstrom and she emphasized that it is a shopping destination that has something for everyone on the gift list. She mentioned that there are a variety of price point options available so that you can keep mindful of your budget or find those splurge worthy items for that special someone.

Wark started off by sharing some gift ideas that ring in under fifty dollars. This is a great price range for coworkers, friends or additional stocking stuffers you may be looking for. Nordstrom does carry an array of gourmet candy and chocolates in store. Many of them come in beautiful packaging, which eliminates the need for gift wrapping. In this price range, Wark recommended the Winter Warm Up Hydrated Hands & Feet Set by Patchology. These hand and foot masks will delight the spa lover in your life. For kids there are plenty of options that are available in the under fifty dollar price range. Wark recommended the Melissa & Doug 41-Piece Star Diner Restaurant Play Set where children can let their imaginations cook up hours of fun. There are ample patterns and prints available in this price point when it comes to childrens clothing. Wark recommends checking out the Nordstrom Exclusive line.

In the under one hundred and fifty dollar price range Wark had several Nordstrom finds to share. The first item Wark demonstrated was the Cubcoat. This innovative and adorable item transforms from a plushie to a down filled hooded jacket. For adult clothing Wark explained that when it comes to fashion you can never go wrong with cashmere. There are plenty of cashmere items available including some pieces from Halogen, which is an in house Nordstrom brand.

Nordstrom has a holiday pop-in on site and within the display is a section for unexpected gifts. She showcased a backgammon board that combines the fun of the vintage game with a pleasing aesthetic. On the topic of uncommon or unexpected gifts Wark had the Steamery Travel Steamer on hand that she explains in the perfect pairing for any fashionista. Another popoular item in the Nordstrom gift shop are Casetify phone cases that you can have customized while on site.

Lastly, Wark shared a variety of splurge worthy gifts. Ranging from Jeffery Campbell shoes to La Mer beauty products to the Bp. Novak Boot she had a wide variety of items on display.

Nordstrom stylists and consultants are always happy to help guide you during your shopping experience to help you find exactly what you need. With the new Nordstrom Holiday Pop-In Shop you may just discover something you didn't know you were looking for.

