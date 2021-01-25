VANCOUVER -- STEM is the study of science, technology, engineering and math.

STEM toys can be a great tool for getting children interested in these important areas of education.

Tech expert Lisa Chang joined CTV Morning Live to share her tips on how to get kids excited about STEM at home.

Chang shared that reading STEM books will help expand their minds with skills that will help later in life.

Indigo has a vast assortment of STEM books that are suitable for a variety of ages.

Chang shared that even children as young as four and five can learn the foundations.

Staples carries a great selection of STEM toys that help strengthen children’s frustration tolerance and promote perseverance.

The best STEM toys promote hands-on learning.

One of the most important skills in technology kids should be learning is coding.

Chang says some educators and experts are calling it the new literacy.

Even four- and five-year-olds can learn the foundations of coding and computer commands.

Swift Playgrounds is a great mobile app for children to learn and experiment with code.

Chang shared her passion for promoting women and girls in STEM fields.

She highlighted Gitanjali Rao who was Time Magazine’s first Kid of the Year.

Rao is an inventor, author and scientist.

She was named Kid of the Year at the age of 15.

Exposing children to these young role models can help inspire them re the possibilities for their future.

