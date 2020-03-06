The clocks spring forward this weekend and with one hour less sleep that can have a tremendous impact on mood and our abilty to focus. With numerous health benefits for our day to day lives a good nights sleep is always the goal. It's 2020 and that means we are spoiled for choice when it comes to modernizing many aspects of our life with technology. There have been many technological advancements when it comes to sleep tech that can provide a lot of insight into how you sleep and provide methods to improve quality for a better nights rest. On CTV Morning Live Sami Ahmad from Best Buy joined the show to share some of the latest gadgets that can help get you to that goal.

Asti LectroFan Evo Sleep Machine: For those that find it easier to nod off with a little background noise this sleep machine comes with 22 unique pre-installed sounds. It is lightweight and compact and allows you to connect via headphones or portable speaker so you can nod off to dreamland in the best way that suits you.

iHome Zenergy Meditative Therapy Candle: This isn't your ordinary bedside candle. The iHome Zenergy meditative therapy candle uses tranquil lighting and sounds to relax and focus your mind. It offers multiple gentle sound modes including a yoga-inspired breathing program so you can softly fall into slumber.

Withings Sleep Tracking Pad with Sensor, Sleep Score & IFTTT Integration: If you are looking to better understand the type of sleep you are getting this tracking pad has a variety of capabilities. The monitor fits right under the mattress and tracks sleep cycles, heart rate, and even snoring. You'll get a daily Sleep Score and can aim to improve it by using the Sleep Smarter in-app coaching program.

Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Tracker With Heart Rate Monitor: This is a swim-proof fitness tracker that tracks heart rate, calories burned and goal progress. The Fitbit Charge 3 helps provide a deeper understanding of your body. In addition you can monitor your sleep patterns including light, deep, and REM sleep stages.

Hupnos Anti-Snoring Sleep Mask: Snoring can be problematic for the individual, but the issue can easily translate to a disturbed rest for the entire family including the dog. The Hupnos Smart Sleep Mask pairs with an app that monitors your snoring habits and uses gentle vibrations to correct your position and EPAP to adjust breathing.

