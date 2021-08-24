VANCOUVER -- It's almost time to get the little ones out the door and back to the classroom.

Kids often go through growth spurts during the summer, which means it is most likely time for a wardrobe refresh.

Style Expert, Julie Roth, joined CTV Morning LIve to share some of the must-have back to school styles that won't break the bank.

Roth highlighted that Marshalls carries lots of back to school gear.

Roth featured a super stylish backpack that was pre packed with three hair accessories, a pencil pouch, water bottle, carabiner, and a lunch bag.

The matching set retails for under $25 making it an affordable option.

Roth showcased a dino backpack and graphic tee look that is sure to get top grades for unique flare and style.

Roth recommended parents look out for perfectly priced 2-pack essentials to keep kids looking fresh all day.

Schoolwork and recess time can get messy.

The 2-pack neutral coloured essentials make it easy to send a child off with a change of clothes just incase.

When it comes to the fall runways, Roth shared that details like ruffles are very on trend this season.

Marshalls has tons of runway inspired looks at affordable price points.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live to hear more tips from Style Expert Julie Roth.

