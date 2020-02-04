VANCOUVER -- It’s easy to find a story. Just keep pulling out your hair until it’s gone.

We started in Strathcona because I was again working with cameraman Jim Fong and that is where he grew up. He knows the neighbourhood. But there was no one out today.

Surprise, of course there was no one out. It was snowing and it was cold and the snow was turning to rain. Would you be walking around the street waiting for a television camera to show up?

But in Strathcona Park we saw a group of people standing under a wooden shelter in the middle of the park which is meant to keep people dry on days like this.

They look interesting, I said to Jim. Let us try. So we parked and walked through the snow and mud, and walked and walked way over there to the shelter.

And I said, as I always say, “Excuse us. We are from CTV and we don’t mean to bother you.”

I was about to add, “but we are looking for nice pictures and you look nice.”

But before I said that one fellow said, “Well then don’t bother us.”

OK, I said, I apologize and we will leave. There are people who don’t like to be bothered and are not overly diplomatic.

As all things, in looking for something nice sometimes you get your foot stepped on.

We drove to Queen Elizabeth Park, which we hoped would have someone in it having fun in the snow. The first one we met was a mother with two little kids on toboggans. But the kids were wet and cold and their mother was not having fun.

We drove around the park. Nothing. We drove around again and saw a man in shorts on the phone.

“Excuse us…” The usual introduction.

He was showing his sister in Israel the snow in Vancouver. Nothing could be better.

“Could we take a picture?”

“No, I’d rather not,” he said. He was polite and gentle, but some people would just rather not. You can’t argue with that.

“Do you want to go around again?” Jim asked.

“Do you have to ask?” If you don’t find something the first time you look a third or fourth or fifth time. That is another good rule of life.

And there we saw a park employee with a pith helmet. That is one of those the British wore in India so they wouldn’t go mad in the midday sun. Sometimes the hats didn’t work.

But it was snowing and there was no midday sun.

“Why do you have it on?”

He took it off. “To protect my Scottish golfers hat,” he said.” Under the helmet was a bright red cap with an amazing happy design.

“But I can’t talk to you,” he said. “Rules, you know.”

Yes, I know, we can’t talk to any park employees without official permission of the park board media department, which wants a list of questions we will ask.

No, I am not kidding.

So we go around the park again. No, I am not counting. But I am counting on finding something. And there, just as we give up and are leaving the park is the fellow on the step ladder taking a picture of an empty field.

He would love to talk to us. See, if you want to find something, just keep looking. It helps if you believe you will find it.

