The Laketown Rock Festival
CTV Vancouver
June 29 - July 1, 2018
Laketown Ranch, Cowichan Valley - Vancouver Island
LIVE NATION CANADA PARTNERS WITH LAKETOWN ROCK TO BRING COLIN JAMES, COLLECTIVE SOUL, CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVISITED TO VANCOUVER ISLAND
Following the success of the inaugural event in 2017, which featured headlining performances by Loverboy, Trooper, and Glass Tiger, Laketown Rock returns to its vacation destination at Laketown Ranch in the Cowichan Valley. Laketown Ranch features the largest permanent outdoor stage in Canada on a 172-acre site only minutes from Cowichan Lake. In addition to 3 days of rock music in a truly spectacular setting and live music across 2 stages, the 2018 event will also feature a festival village with food and other vendors, multiple full-service bars, a dynamic VIP area, flush toilets, and showers.
“Laketown Ranch is one of the most impressive festival sites we have come across”, says Ryan Balaski, festival producer, Live Nation Canada. “The Laketown Rock team has built a world-class facility here and we are excited to work with them in bringing a unique rock experience to the Island. The festival’s diverse lineup and picturesque location ensures there will be something for everyone.”
“Our goal has always been to bring people together through music and to produce a destination event for the whole family,” says Greg Adams, Founder of Laketown Rock. “This year, with the return of Laketown Rock and our new partnership with Live Nation, we are excited to do just that, taking the fan experience to a whole new level.”
Laketown Rock will run from June 29 – July 1, with tickets starting at only $149 plus service charges for the whole weekend. Weekend pass, single day tickets, RV and tent camping will go on sale Friday, April 13 at www.laketownrock.com
Laketown Rock Artist Lineup:
Colin James
Collective Soul
Creedence Clearwater Revisited
Kim Mitchell
Big Wreck
Barney Bentall
The Grapes of Wrath
Sass Jordan
Odds
Youngblood
The Static Shift
Deep Sea Gypsies
Man Made Lake
Stinging Belle
Malahat
Maverick Cinema
Quadra Sound
Sweeet Action
Stray Cougar
Tan and Hide
Weak Patrol
Lance Lapointe Band
Lost Octave
Hypeman and the Worms