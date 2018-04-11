

CTV Vancouver

The Laketown Rock Festival

June 29 - July 1, 2018

Laketown Ranch, Cowichan Valley - Vancouver Island

LIVE NATION CANADA PARTNERS WITH LAKETOWN ROCK TO BRING COLIN JAMES, COLLECTIVE SOUL, CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVISITED TO VANCOUVER ISLAND

Following the success of the inaugural event in 2017, which featured headlining performances by Loverboy, Trooper, and Glass Tiger, Laketown Rock returns to its vacation destination at Laketown Ranch in the Cowichan Valley. Laketown Ranch features the largest permanent outdoor stage in Canada on a 172-acre site only minutes from Cowichan Lake. In addition to 3 days of rock music in a truly spectacular setting and live music across 2 stages, the 2018 event will also feature a festival village with food and other vendors, multiple full-service bars, a dynamic VIP area, flush toilets, and showers.

“Laketown Ranch is one of the most impressive festival sites we have come across”, says Ryan Balaski, festival producer, Live Nation Canada. “The Laketown Rock team has built a world-class facility here and we are excited to work with them in bringing a unique rock experience to the Island. The festival’s diverse lineup and picturesque location ensures there will be something for everyone.”

“Our goal has always been to bring people together through music and to produce a destination event for the whole family,” says Greg Adams, Founder of Laketown Rock. “This year, with the return of Laketown Rock and our new partnership with Live Nation, we are excited to do just that, taking the fan experience to a whole new level.”

Laketown Rock will run from June 29 – July 1, with tickets starting at only $149 plus service charges for the whole weekend. Weekend pass, single day tickets, RV and tent camping will go on sale Friday, April 13 at www.laketownrock.com

Laketown Rock Artist Lineup:

Colin James

Collective Soul

Creedence Clearwater Revisited

Kim Mitchell

Big Wreck

Barney Bentall

The Grapes of Wrath

Sass Jordan

Odds

Youngblood

The Static Shift

Deep Sea Gypsies

Man Made Lake

Stinging Belle

Malahat

Maverick Cinema

Quadra Sound

Sweeet Action

Stray Cougar

Tan and Hide

Weak Patrol

Lance Lapointe Band

Lost Octave

Hypeman and the Worms