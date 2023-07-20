'The intent is really concerning': VFRS says 19 fires deliberately set on DTES in 4 hours

Vancouver police are investigating a string of fires that were sparked on the city's Downtown Eastside Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

In a tweet, Vancouver Fire Rescue Services said crews responded to a total of 30 blazes since Wednesday morning — 19 of which consisted of garbage cans and dumpsters set on fire within a four-hour period in the DTES and Chinatown neighbourhoods.

"We had an individual or individuals, specifically between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m., setting numerous trash cans and dumpsters on fire," VFRS spokesperson Matthew Trudeau told CTV News Thursday.

"We had VPD contacted right away and they're following up with their investigation for the arson side."

Officials said crews were able to respond to the fires quickly before flames spread to any nearby homes or businesses.

"We were able to get to the bottom of a lot of the fires very quickly," Trudeau said. "And even when crews were coming back to the hall from some of the fires, they came upon more fires in garbage cans, back alleys and dumpsters."

Trudeau said the amount of fires set over such a short time period is concerning.

"Obviously there's not much valuables associated with a dumpster can but the intent is really concerning," he said. "The ability or susceptibility of those fires making their way into buildings and infrastructures is a significant concern."