'The intent is really concerning': VFRS says 19 fires deliberately set on DTES in 4 hours

Vancouver police are investigating a string of fires that were sparked on the city's Downtown Eastside Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. Vancouver police are investigating a string of fires that were sparked on the city's Downtown Eastside Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener