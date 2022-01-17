The Importance of Upskilling in 2022
Upskilling is a great way to nurture career and personal growth.
Athabasca University has launched PowerED™to make it easier for individuals and organizations to boost skills quickly.
Athabasca University has been a leader in digital learning and serves over 40,000 students worldwide.
PowerED™now offers innovative, online and on-demand professional development and certificates in a fully digital environment.
Some of its program offerings include the Leader Development Program, Rick Hansen Foundation Accessibility Certification Training, and Essential Skills for Leaders Certificate.
Micro-credentials are also offered, which have digital badges that help communicate the skills that have been acquired.
A recent Athabasca University study found that 61 per cent of Canadians aged 18 to 54 identified micro-credentials as something they want to pursue.
These stackable career advancing courses can enable learners to find employment, transition careers or move up within a career.
Check out the videos from CTV Morning Live to learn about PowerED™by Athabasca University.
Vancouver Top Stories
-
-
LIVE @ 1:30 PT
LIVE @ 1:30 PT | What's the status of B.C.'s COVID-19 restrictions? Top health officials to give update
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Coquihalla Highway reopening to regular traffic on Wednesday, officials say
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Grocery store closures loom amid labour, product shortages
Grocery stores are struggling with rising labour and product shortages that experts warn could threaten Canada's food security. Gary Sands, senior vice-president of public policy with the Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers, says employee absenteeism due to COVID-19 protocols has hit about 30 per cent across Canada, and rising.
Canada focused on deterrence as special forces sent to Ukraine: Joly
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Canada is focused on deterrence through the presence of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) on the ground in Ukraine, as allies send weaponry in response to Russia's military build-up at the border.
Alta. restaurant ordered to close for accepting dog pictures instead of proof of vaccination
A Red Deer, Alta., restaurant was ordered to close after an investigation found staff were not asking for proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test and instead accepting dog photos from customers to dine inside, Alberta Health Services said.
The pandemic's impact on inflation and how Canada compares to other G7 countries
Ahead of new inflation numbers due to be released this week, CTVNews.ca spoke with experts to explain the pandemic's impact on inflation and how Canada compares on the inflation scale with other G7 nations.
Organizer of Sunwing trip is back in Montreal -- and got ticketed for breaking curfew
After a nearly three-week saga, the organizer of the ill-fated Sunwing trip to Mexico is back in Quebec -- and was ticketed on his way from the border, since he drove into Canada after the start of the 10 p.m. curfew Sunday night.
No one knows why the crows are dying in a Charlottetown park, scientists called in
It was during the holiday break that something awful started happening to many of the thousands of crows that frequent Victoria Park in downtown Charlottetown.
Paul Workman: Return to Afghanistan amid Taliban rule
A heavy snowfall and a 6-hour flight delay. Dogs on the runway. Armed Taliban gatekeepers. Two angry men fighting over baggage. That was my return to Kabul after more than a decade, CTV National News’ London Bureau Chief Paul Workman reports from Afghanistan in a piece for CTVNews.ca.
P.E.I. tightens COVID-19 restrictions to slow spread of Omicron variant, returns to single-household gatherings
Prince Edward Island health officials will be enforcing tighter COVID-19 restrictions as a way to try and slow the spread of the Omicron variant.
Ontario and Quebec dig out of massive snowstorm as Prairies prepare for more ice and snow
Residents across parts of Ontario and Quebec are recovering from a winter wallop that could take days to clean up. After leaving drivers stranded and schools closed, both provinces are now digging their way out of the biggest winter storm of the season.
Vancouver Island
-
LIVE @ 1:30 P.M.
LIVE @ 1:30 P.M. | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update on cases, restrictions
British Columbia health officials will provide an update Tuesday on the province's latest COVID-19 case numbers, deaths and hospitalizations. The update will follow a live news conference with provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix, who will provide new guidance on pandemic restrictions limiting indoor gatherings, events and recreation.
-
Man arrested after 11 break-ins at UVic
Saanich police say a man was arrested this weekend following a string of break-ins at the University of Victoria.
-
6 arrested, guns and drugs seized amid investigation into Hells Angels on Vancouver Island
Six people have been arrested amid a year-long drug-trafficking investigation targeting a Vancouver Island organized crime group with ties to the Hells Angels.
Calgary
-
Alberta justice minister to 'step back' from duties during conduct review after traffic ticket: Kenney
Premier Jason Kenney has asked Alberta's justice minister to "step back" from his ministerial duties until an independent review into his conduct following a distracted-driving ticket he received in 2021 is completed.
-
Incidental COVID-19 transmissions to hospital patients creates strain for Alberta health-care workers
The province of Alberta is beginning to differentiate its statistics on patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and those where it is unclear if the virus contributed to their admission.
-
WestJet cancels 20 per cent of February flights as Omicron variant's spread creates staffing shortage
WestJet has made significant cuts to its February flight schedule in response to staffing shortages and pandemic-related barriers on air travel.
Edmonton
-
Alta. restaurant ordered to close for accepting dog pictures instead of proof of vaccination
A Red Deer, Alta., restaurant was ordered to close after an investigation found staff were not asking for proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test and instead accepting dog photos from customers to dine inside, Alberta Health Services said.
-
Betty White Challenge raises $60K for Edmonton Humane Society
Fans of the late Betty White donated thousands of dollars to animal shelters across the world on Monday, the day the animal lover would have turned 100 years old.
-
Bonnyville man charged with sexual assault, extortion
Christopher Brian Godfrey, 44, is also charged with fraud over $5,000.
Toronto
-
More snow headed for Toronto as storm clean-up expected to last days
Toronto’s snow-clearing operations will last up until at least the end of the week as the city expects to get more snow Tuesday night.
-
Toronto boy goes viral after hilarious reaction to shovelling snow
A Toronto boy is gaining attention after his hilarious reaction to shovelling never-ending piles of snow after Monday's blizzard.
-
COVID-19 cases may have plateaued in Toronto but top doctor warns against lifting restrictions too quickly
Toronto's top doctor says that the city is now seeing some "initial indicators" that the level of COVID-19 infection may have plateaued locally but she is warning against lifting public health restrictions too quickly.
Montreal
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Quebec gets 6,300 Paxlovid treatments as COVID-19 wave passes peak, public health says
Quebec's interim director of public health Dr. Luc Boileau said the province has past the COVID-19 peak, but some measures will remain in place.
-
Snow, cold, repeat: A wicked week of weather for parts of Quebec
Monday’s storm dropped 15 to 30 centimetres of snow across Southwestern Quebec and now temperatures are set to drop.
-
Organizer of Sunwing trip is back in Montreal -- and got ticketed for breaking curfew
After a nearly three-week saga, the organizer of the ill-fated Sunwing trip to Mexico is back in Quebec -- and was ticketed on his way from the border, since he drove into Canada after the start of the 10 p.m. curfew Sunday night.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba cabinet shuffle reframes health portfolio, brings back former Pallister cabinet member
Premier Heather Stefanson has shuffled her cabinet – reframing the health portfolio, bringing in three new faces, and adding a former cabinet minister who left under Pallister's government.
-
COVID-19 hospital numbers increase by 19 in Manitoba on Tuesday
More Manitobans have been admitted to hospital with COVID-19, according to the latest numbers released by the province.
-
Second suspect arrested in man's murder: Winnipeg police
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service have arrested a second suspect in the murder of a 43-year-old man.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. to reveal distribution plan for COVID-19 prescription drug
The Government of Saskatchewan is planning to release details about distribution of a newly authorized oral COVID-19 antiviral treatment, later this week.
-
'A painful decision': Saskatoon SPCA will no longer investigate animal abuse, neglect
The city's animal protection organization says it will soon stop investigating cases of alleged animal abuse or neglect.
-
Two Saskatoon schools move online amid Omicron surge
Two Saskatoon schools are moving to online learning as the number of Omicron COVID-19 cases grows in the city.
Regina
-
Sask. reports 1,089 new COVID-19 cases, 11,781 active
Saskatchewan reported 1,089 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with active cases rising to 11,781.
-
Regina Public high schools moving online ahead of final exams as COVID-19 cases rise
The Regina Public School Division is preparing to move all of its high schools to remote learning temporarily.
-
Sask. to reveal distribution plan for COVID-19 prescription drug
The Government of Saskatchewan is planning to release details about distribution of a newly authorized oral COVID-19 antiviral treatment, later this week.
Atlantic
-
"We need your help": New Brunswick asks for volunteers to assist health-care system
The New Brunswick government has issued an urgent call for volunteers to help the province in its pandemic response efforts.
-
P.E.I. tightens COVID-19 restrictions to slow spread of Omicron variant, returns to single-household gatherings
Prince Edward Island health officials will be enforcing tighter COVID-19 restrictions as a way to try and slow the spread of the Omicron variant.
-
Nova Scotia reports one COVID-19 related death Tuesday, 13 new hospital admissions
Nova Scotia health officials reported one death related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, involving a woman in her 80s in the Eastern zone.
London
-
Second suspect arrested in homicide of Western University student
A man wanted in connection with the death of a Western University student has turned himself in to police.
-
COVID hospitalization breaks record in Grey-Bruce
There have never been more COVID-19 patients in Grey Bruce Health Services hospitals than there are as of Tuesday.
-
Four new deaths as COVID-19 inpatients at LHSC climb to 166
The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is reporting another rise in the number of inpatients with COVID-19 and another record high, while four new related deaths were added.
Northern Ontario
-
Quebec man identified as victim in fatal Hwy. 11 crash
A 29-year-old commercial truck driver has been identified as the victim in the fatal Highway 11 crash in the Earlton area last week, police said.
-
Snowstorm, extreme cold prompt weather alerts across northern Ont.
The relentless blast of winter continues in northern Ontario with temperatures reaching -45 C with the wind chill again in some areas and another storm will bring up to 20 centimetres of snow.
-
Ontario premier says 'positive news' coming this week on COVID-19 restrictions
Premier Doug Ford says his government will have 'a good announcement' by the end of the week on returning to other levels of COVID-19 restrictions.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region deems active COVID-19 cases resolved after 14 days; 136 in hospital
As of Monday, the Region of Waterloo is considering all active COVID-19 cases resolved 14 days after being confirmed, unless the case is currently hospitalized.
-
Man killed in crash involving shuttle bus after getting out of vehicle: WRPS
A 49-year-old Kitchener man was killed after he got out of his vehicle following a collision and was hit by a shuttle bus in Wellesley Township.
-
Driver dies in rollover crash in Wellesley Township: WRPS
Waterloo regional police say a 20-year-old man has died after a tractor rolled over in Wellesley Township on Tuesday morning.