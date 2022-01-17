The Importance of Upskilling in 2022

VANCOUVER -

Upskilling is a great way to nurture career and personal growth.

Athabasca University has launched PowerED™to make it easier for individuals and organizations to boost skills quickly.

Athabasca University has been a leader in digital learning and serves over 40,000 students worldwide.

PowerED™now offers innovative, online and on-demand professional development and certificates in a fully digital environment.

Some of its program offerings include the Leader Development Program, Rick Hansen Foundation Accessibility Certification Training, and Essential Skills for Leaders Certificate.

Micro-credentials are also offered, which have digital badges that help communicate the skills that have been acquired.

A recent Athabasca University study found that 61 per cent of Canadians aged 18 to 54 identified micro-credentials as something they want to pursue.

These stackable career advancing courses can enable learners to find employment, transition careers or move up within a career.

Check out the videos from CTV Morning Live to learn about PowerED™by Athabasca University.