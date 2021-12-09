The Impacts of Jonesing for the Holidays on Your Wallet

VANCOUVER -

The definition of jonesing is to become fixated or addicted to something.

During the holiday season it can become very tempting to want to make a big splash. But purchasing lavish gifts, going overboard with décor to impress the neighbours and hosting festive parties can really add up.

It is very easy to tie our value and worth to external factors such as having the most beautiful decorations or holiday outfits.

This mindset can make it very easy to become overwhelmed by debt by the time the New Year arrives.

Taz Rajan of Bromwich and Smith shared five tips to avoid jonesing this holiday season.

Set manageable expectations for the season. Make a list of what is possible and prioritize your most important events and activities.

Remember the holiday season does not eliminate sadness or loneliness. Give room for friends and family to express their feelings.

Do something for someone else. It can be as simple as spending quality time or volunteering. This is a great brain hack as it feels good to give back.

Enjoy activities that are inexpensive or free. There are so many activities and lights displays that won’t break the bank. Take advantage of what is available during the festive season.

Spend money responsibly and have a budget. Don’t spend beyond your means and rack up significant credit card debt.

For those that do find themselves struggling with debt, they don’t have to go it alone.

Bromwich and Smith offers free consultations and are ready to help with a variety of debt relief options.