The Impacts of Cyber Stress Monthly

Vancouver -

Many of us get excited for Cyber Monday and Black Friday.

However, some are dealing with cyber stress monthly.

Community engagement partner at Bromwich and Smith, Taz Rajan, joined CTV Morning Live to explain.

Rajan shared that Cyber Stress Monthly is the idea that every month, we are receiving our monthly bills by email with several notifications and reminders.

When dealing with a high amount of debt these notifications can feel like cyber bullying.

Emotional affects like anxiety start to build and people often end up showing signs of avoidance, seclusion, shame and genuine fear.

Rajan said there are some tools to cope with cyber stress monthly.

Rajan said instead of avoiding, open the emails and bills that have been sent.

This allows people to create a plan of action.

Rajan recommends dealing with the lender directly and figuring out if they can freeze any debt.

If that doesn’t work and the debt is to much to manage, contact a Licensed Insolvency Trustee.

Bromwich and Smith provides free no obligation consultations.

These debt professionals assist in creating a plan of attack so that cyber stress can dissipate.

Check out the full video from CTV News Vancouver to learn more.

Website

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram