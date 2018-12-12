

CTV Vancouver

Broadway Across Canada presents

The Illusionists

Live from Broadway

January 15 - 20, 2019

Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Vancouver

www.BroadwayAcrossCanada.ca

Direct from Broadway, the world's best selling magic show is coming to Vancouver.

This mind blowing spectacular showcases the jaw dropping talents of seven of the most incredible Illusionists on earth. THE ILLUSIONISTSTM – LIVE FROM BROADWAYTM has shattered box office records across the globe and dazzles audiences of all ages with a powerful mix of the most outrageous and astonishing acts ever to be seen on stage. This non-stop show is packed with thrilling and sophisticated magic of unprecedented proportions.