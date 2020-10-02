VANCOUVER -- Move over charcuterie.

There is a new trend taking the spotlight and that is the breakfast board.

Canadians are quite serious about brunch with the meal accounting for 187,700,000 restaurant occasions each year.

A 2020 Brunch Report survey conducted by Tabasco found that 58 per cent of Canadians are traditionalists who enjoy items such as eggs, bacon and baked beans.

Twenty-eight per cent of Canadians prefer satisfying their sweet tooth with items like pancakes and waffles, while 26 per cent of respondents want something a little fancier for brunch like smoked salmon or eggs benedict. Only 11 per cent prefer meat-free options.

With all this in mind, Tabasco partnered with Chef Michael Angeloni to elevate our at home brunch experience with our bubble.

On CTV Morning Live he shared three different brunch boards to provide a little inspiration. Watch the video above for more.