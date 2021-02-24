SPONSORED -- February is heart month.

On CTV Morning Live, Diamond Fernandes, founder and director of the Heart Fit Clinic, joined the show to talk about heart health.

Fernandes shared that the majority of heart attacks and strokes occur with blockages that are less than 50 per cent. In addition, Fernandes said that the majority of people who have heart attacks and strokes have normal cholestrol.

Fernandes encourages people to be an active participant in their heart health conversation.

The Heart Fit Clinic specializes in education and prevention.

On site it offers heart assessments, cardiac rehabilitation exercise programs, nutrition programs and even cardiac yoga.

One of the treatments Fernandes highlighted on the show was external counterpulsation, a treatment designed to improve artery and heart function.

Fernandes said the goal of ECP is angiogenesis, with the aim to increase blood flow and create a natural bypass of the heart.

This treatment may not be for everyone and the clinic should be contacted to determine eligibility.

The Heart Fit Clinic has been in Canada since 2007 with the most recent location opening in Burnaby. They have plans to expand Canada wide in the future.

