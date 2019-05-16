What comes next for Clerk of the Legislative Assembly Craig James and Sergeant-at-Arms Gary Lenz? Their futures could come into clearer focus soon as MLAs consider an independent report on misconduct in the B.C. legislature.

Former Supreme Court Justice Beverley McLachlin delivered the report to house leaders on May 2, and the findings are expected to be addressed Thursday.

"Any decisions will be made after careful consideration of the information provided, and in accordance with legal advice received," the MLAs said in a statement after receiving the report.

If the decision is made that James and Lenz should be fired, the vote will have to go to the house.

James and Lenz are both accused of inappropriate spending of taxpayer money totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars, allegations that were brought forward by Speaker Darryl Plecas.

Both men deny the allegations.

McLachlin was appointed as special investigator back in March, and tasked with determining if James and Lenz "engaged in misconduct in the course of their employment as permanent officers in the Legislative Assembly."

Her report is expected to be thorough. According to the terms of reference, the report includes a summary of the allegations, a summary of any interviews with Speaker Plecas, Mr. James, Mr. Lenz and any other witnesses, any relevant documents reviewed or a description of the same, an outline of findings of fact, and an analysis and conclusion.

A forensic audit is also underway at the legislature, as well as an RCMP investigation. No charges have been laid.

James and Lenz both remain suspended with pay.