'The fire has swallowed the other fires': Wildfire grows in Northern B.C. as May long weekend begins

Wildfires continue to expand in parts of Northern B.C.

A fire burning three hours north of Fort St. John in the Donnie Creek area has doubled in size in just days, and is now ripping through over 118,000 hectares.

This is one of four fires that the Prince George Fire Service is watching closely. The list includes the Stoddart Creek fire, which has burned over 26,000 hectares; the Red Creek fire estimated at around 3,000 hectares and the Cameron River fire at 285 hectares.

In total, the Prince George Fire Centre has seen 180,000 hectares burn this year.

"The Donnie Creek fire was previously a cluster of four fires, and we've seen a lot of high activity in increased fire behaviour there," said Sharon Nickle, an information officer with P.G. Fire Centre.

"The fire has swallowed the other fires."

The fires are also causing heavy smoke to cloud the region, making it difficult for fire crews and aviation services to tame the blaze.

B.C. has 644 provincial parks with more than 10,000 car-accessible campsites. With the unseasonal temperatures, many British Columbians took advantage of the long weekend weather and kicked off the unofficial start to summer.

UBC Forestry Ph.D. candidate and registered forester Ian Sutherland told CTV News that campers need to be aware of their surroundings and take precautions.

"Only light fire where and when you're allowed, and always check for fire bans," said Sutherland.

Over the previous 20 years, Sutherland has observed fires intensify in the province, and he believes it's due, in part, to dry debris that litters the forest floor that has become fuel for fires.

In recent years, heavy smoke from the fires has lingered into the Lower Mainland, which Sutherland said is relativity new for the region.

"A little bit of smoke is not necessarily a bad thing; in fact, a little bit could be good in some circumstances because it means natural processes are allowed to happen on the landscape," said Sutherland.

Sutherland is hopeful that more measures can be implemented to reduce catastrophic fires, starting with how people interact with nature. Recent data shows about 80 percent of the fires burning in B.C. are human-caused.