VANCOUVER -- The Pacific National Exhibition has cancelled its traditional fair due to physical distancing rules associated to COVID-19.

"The fair as we know it -- the fair as a large scale event bringing tens of thousands of people together every day -- obviously cannot happen, "said Shelley Frost, president and CEO of the PNE.

Frost says she was in talks with staff this weekend to discuss the fair's future.

"We've been modelling for a number of different scenarios and what looks like for the PNE to potentially have a full fair if we were to come out of it, but knowing that's probably not realistic, a modified fair absolutely minimum."

She discussed the possibilities on CTV Morning Live on Monday.

"We will be very creative in finding ways to help people bring a little bit of joy, build memories back into their lives when the time is right," said Frost.

"It could look like a drive-thru experience. It could like a number of different things. It certainly would never be on the scale that it normally is."

The annual fair attracts tens of thousands of people a day and is one of the top employers of young people in the province.

Playland is also being impacted by the province's ban on large gatherings.

The amusement park on the same grounds typically opens in the spring, but is being delayed until at least July.

The PNE says the situation is ever evolving, so its plans are not set in stone.

"If the province is in a situation where we can gather in small groups, we will absolutely have some idea up our sleeve to bring people together."

Frost says it's important for people to have something to look forward to during this time of uncertainty.

"We believe in bringing people out to celebrate and have a happy balanced city, but everyone staying healthy is absolutely the most important and we recognize that."