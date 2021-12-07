The Dos and Don'ts of Dating Over the Holidays

VANCOUVER -

Dating during the holidays can be fun with so many holiday celebrations on the horizon.

However, it does come with its own set of challenges and stressors.

Krystal Walter, of Krystal Walter Matchmaking, joined CTV Morning Live to share the dos and don'ts of holiday dating.

THE DOS OF HOLIDAY DATING

Update your online dating profile pictures. The approach of the New Year is a great time to make sure you’ve got your content updated. Photos should not be over two years old so they truly reflect who you are in the present.



Have a friend review your online dating profile. They can help write and update the bio so that it is an accurate representation of who you are and what you’re looking for.



Make sure personal values and hobbies are highlighted so that you find matches that align with them.



It is the season of giving. When freshly dating, instead of a gift opt to do a holiday experience together or activity date.



Ask the person if they want to attend holiday events as your plus one, but don’t take it personally if they don’t feel comfortable.

THE DON'TS OF HOLIDAY DATING:

After a tough year it is important to keep things light and fun. On the first few dates avoid getting to deep into subjects like your ex and politics.



Don’t buy a big gift for someone you’ve just started dating. Extravagant gifts in a new relationship can feel awkward and make the recipient uncomfortable.



If you’ve just started dating, don’t pressure someone to attend all of your holiday events as a plus one. The pandemic means that everyone has different comfort levels in regards to who they are spending time with.



Don’t take holiday dating too seriously. There can often be a lot of pressure to close the year with a partner, but there is no sense in settling for someone that doesn’t fit your personality or lifestyle.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live for more tips from Krystal Walter.