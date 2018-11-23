

CTV Vancouver





B.C.’s NDP government took a major step towards allowing ride-hailing this week, but the industry is warning it may not have gone far enough.

On Monday, it introduced long-awaited legislation that would pave the way for ride-hailing services in the province.

If it passes, the act would expand the Passenger Transportation Board’s authority, allowing it to control which companies can enter the B.C. market, where they can operate and how much they charge.

The PTB can also limit the number of drivers, levy up hefty fines for breaking the rules and allow taxi companies to fight the bill.

An Uber Canada spokesperson said a lot more will need to change before it can roll into the province.

“The same rules that have prevented a new taxi company or ridesharing from coming into BC in the last 40 years haven't changed,” said Michael Van Hemmen.

“The premier talks about Uber coming, and we’re hopeful that he’ll consider changes that would allow the independent tribunal to make that happen, but right now the deck is stacked against ridesharing.

It’s still unclear when people can order a ride from Uber or Lyft because the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia has yet to develop an insurance product that would cover those drivers. It’s estimated the process could take at least another year.

Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Claire Trevena said she'd like to see ride-hailing vehicles on the road as soon as possible, but that fall of 2019 is a more "realistic" timeline for the insurance to become available. That means it could be 2020 before the service is actually available.

With files from CTV Vancouver’s Emad Agahi