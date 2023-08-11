'The culture is aloha': Metro Vancouver businesses support Maui relief efforts
In response to the deadly wildfires in Hawaii, local businesses are stepping up to support relief efforts.
Steve Huynh spent much of his childhood and teenage years in Hawaii.
Now an adult, he has opened 19 locations of Steve’s Poke Bar in the Lower Mainland and as far as Squamish.
“Being so tied to Hawaii myself, growing up there, knowing the island of Hawaii and knowing the people, I’m trying to do everything I can to help,” Huynh said.
“The culture is Aloha. We take care of one another, very neighbourly.”
This weekend, on Aug. 12 and 13, for every poke bowl sold in each of his locations, $1 will be donated to support the Maui Food Bank. With each dollar raised, the Maui Food Bank is able to provide four meals to those in need, Huynh explained.
“Food is life; food is nutrition; we need food, all types of food, and food is community,” he said. “They need to eat and it’s the least we can do.”
MOCHI BALL FUNDRAISER
Along Vancouver’s Commercial Drive, Hawaiian restaurant Hanai is also contributing to the relief efforts.
Co-owner Tessa Bevernage is a Hawaii native who moved to Vancouver in the last few years.
She said she is still in disbelief to see images of the catastrophic wildfires and the aftermath.
“It didn't seem real, seems very apocalyptic. It was just was very shocking.” Bevernage said. “It's very intense to see something that you're so familiar with just disappear. It's very sad for all the people that are affected by it. It's pretty heartbreaking.”
This weekend, Hanai will be serving up fried mochi balls with all proceeds benefitting the Maui Strong Fund, a non-profit to support the disaster relief.
Each container costs $18 and will have six mochi balls.
“I think growing up in Hawaii, community is really important and everybody rallies around everyone when they need help,” she said. “Taking care of your community is really important, so it just makes sense. Even if it's a little bit, it's something that is important to us.”
Vancouver International Airport is focused on helping people return to Canadian soil, but it is also encouraging those who want to help to support the American Red Cross of Hawaii.
