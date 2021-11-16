The Connection Between Heart Disease and Diabetes

VANCOUVER -

Over three million Canadians are living with Type 2 diabetes.

Dr. Elizabeth Swiggum, cardiologist at Royal Jubilee Hospital, joined CTV Morning Live to talk about the connection between diabetes and heart disease.

Diet and exercise are imperative when faced with T2D, but it may not be enough to protect the heart.

Dr. Swiggum shared that heart disease is the number one cause of death for Canadians living with T2D.

Those with T2D should take an active role in investing in the protection of their heart.

Dr. Swiggum encourages Canadians to speak to their doctor and other health-care providers about their risks and available prevention measures.

Further education is critical and MyHeartMatters.ca is a great resource.

The site provides information on diabetes related disease for diabetics and caregivers.

Some of the features include a self-assessment wheel to help identify some key steps that can be taken for a self-management plan.

Making simple changes to be more active can have a positive effect on diabetes and heart health.

MyHeartMatters.ca has tips to transition into a more active lifestyle and diabetes-friendly recipes at cart2table.ca.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live to learn more.