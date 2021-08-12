VANCOUVER -- There are many ways to invest in real estate.

Property investments have had excellent returns and there are indicators that this trend will continue.

Karim Virani, of Virani Real Estate Advisors, joined CTV Morning Live to share five great ways people can invest.

Each of these options have their own dynamics, capital requirements and risk levels.

Principal Residence: This is the most popular method of real estate investing. This allows people to pay off their mortgage and grow their wealth. This options allows people to avoid paying rent to a landlord, which also means not accruing equity in the property they are living in.

Rental Property: Becoming a landlord is a popular way to generate income and build wealth. People can become landlords at a residential or commercial property. There is strong potential