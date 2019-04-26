

Sandra Hermiston and Ross McLaughlin, CTV News Vancouver





You spend about a third of your life sleeping. And while you change your sheets, how often do you clean the mattress you’re sleeping on?

Freshening up your mattress is a good idea for many reasons. It can help remove dirt, dust, and other allergens in addition to extending the life of your mattress. And cleaning it is very easy to do.

First, remove all of your bedding and vacuum the entire surface of the mattress.

“You want to pay special attention to the crevices and seams of your mattress because that’s where dirt, dust, dead skin, and other icky things can collect,” said Dan Wroclawsk, Consumer Reports home editor.

Consumer Reports recommends using the crevice attachment to get into those tight spaces.

Next, spot-treat any stains.

“You’ll want to try using an upholstery cleaner or enzyme-based pet-odor remover because they work well on most kinds of stains and odours,” explained Wroclawsk.

Next up, deodorize. Sprinkle a generous amount of baking soda over the entire surface of the mattress. Don’t be afraid to empty an entire box. Then leave the baking soda on for 24 hours.

“It’s a little inconvenient, but we recommend either sleeping in another room of your house or planning to do it while you’re away for the night,” Wroclawsk said.

Also, if you can, leave the mattress near a window. The sunlight will add sanitizing power.

And finally, vacuum up the baking soda, and enjoy your fresh, clean mattress.

Consumer Reports recommends that you clean your mattress twice a year and always use a mattress cover. Along with cleaning, these extra layers of protection will help prevent mites, fleas, and other pests from sharing your bed.